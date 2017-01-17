Honduran economy to grow by 3.8 percent in 2017 -central bank head
Jan 18 Honduras' economy will grow between 3.7 and 3.8 percent in 2017 after expanding by 3.6 percent in 2016, the country's central bank head said on Wednesday, adding that certain policies implemented by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could cause growth to fall by one percentage point. Manuel Bautista, president of the Honduran central bank, told Reuters in an interview that "in the worst-case scenario," moves to halt remittances or deport immigrants could lead the country's economy to grow by 2.7 percent.
