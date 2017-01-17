Honduran economy to grow by 3.8 perce...

Honduran economy to grow by 3.8 percent in 2017 -central bank head

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 18 Honduras' economy will grow between 3.7 and 3.8 percent in 2017 after expanding by 3.6 percent in 2016, the country's central bank head said on Wednesday, adding that certain policies implemented by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could cause growth to fall by one percentage point. Manuel Bautista, president of the Honduran central bank, told Reuters in an interview that "in the worst-case scenario," moves to halt remittances or deport immigrants could lead the country's economy to grow by 2.7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead Jan 16 Liteone 1
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC