Harrison to exit CP with C$52 million; non-compete pact silent on CSX
TORONTO - Hunter Harrison, the outspoken railroader credited with rescuing Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. from the doldrums, is making his early exit from the company with about C$52-million, even after giving up $118-million in stock and options to pursue a job at U.S. rival CSX Corp. The C$52-million Mr. Harrison retains includes C$36-million in shares owned by him and his wife, based on CP's share price of about C$201 on Jan. 24, according to the most recent Canadian regulatory filings.
