Groups seek to oppose lawsuit over Oregon rail expansion
Three groups are seeking to oppose Union Pacific Railroad's lawsuit involving a proposed rail expansion along the Columbia River Gorge where a crude oil train derailed last June. Friends of the Columbia Gorge, Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility and Columbia Riverkeeper say they want to stop Union Pacific from circumventing laws that protects the Gorge as a national scenic area.
