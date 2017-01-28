Greenbrier - Great Supplier To The Railroads
We recently published an article about the two Canadian Railroads - Canadian National and Canadian Pacific , and I wanted to follow up that piece with a review of one of the railroad's key suppliers: rail car manufacturer, lessor, and repair company Greenbrier Companies Inc. . The reason I like pairing my railroad investments with suppliers to those railroads is simply that one company's capital expenditure is another company's revenue.
