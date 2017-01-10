Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC