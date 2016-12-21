Governor Cuomo Announces the Start of Second Avenue Subway Service

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has announced the details for the start of the Second Avenue Subway's first regular service train New Year's Day, January 1st, 2017. The Second Avenue Subway began operation at noon, Jan. 1, with stations opening at 11:45 a.m. Service will run from 96th Street, 86th Street, 72nd Street, and 63rd Street.

