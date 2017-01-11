Girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse
There are 2 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 4 hrs ago, titled Girl killed in 'rape-murder fantasy' endured life of abuse. In it, News9 Oklahoma City reports that:
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has launched an around-the-clock counseling hotline to provide support to riders who experience unwanted sexual advances.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,366
Location hidden
|
#1 2 hrs ago
When Hell is full, the evil will walk the Earth.
|
#2 2 hrs ago
A rope & a tree; and they work dang near free.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC