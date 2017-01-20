Feds Announce $1.5 Billion Grant for Subway Extension to Century City
A federal grant and loan totaling nearly $1.5 billion to build the second phase of the Metro Purple Line subway extension from Beverly Hills to Century City was announced Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Metro received a construction grant agreement for $1.18 billion through the Federal Transit Administration's Capital Investment Grant program and a $307 million loan through the U.S. DOT's Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program to total $1.49 billion.
