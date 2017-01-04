Editorial: A 'High Line' for Bergen Sometimes, it is the simplest ideas that can improve a community's quality of life. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hTQz5B Rutherford and East Rutherford have returned to the negotiating table with Norfolk Southern about turning a former railroad property into a nature trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.