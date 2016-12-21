Day After Second Avenue Subway Opens, Cuomo Announces MTA Chairman Will Resign
One day after the much-ballyhooed opening of the $4.5 billion, three-stop "Phase One" of the Second Avenue Subway, Gov. Andrew Cuomo revealed his hand-picked head of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority would resign in a matter of weeks. Cuomo lavishly praised the "superhuman" outgoing Chairman Thomas Prendergast, and asserted that he never intended to stay on for more than three years after his appointment to lead the transit-managing entity in 2013.
