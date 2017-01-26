CSX: The 11 Billion Dollar Man
He is two time winner of Railway Age's "Railroader of the Year" , and he is the man who, while at Canadian National , introduced such revolutionary concepts as "just in time railroading", "double-stacking", and a host of other measures that made that railroad one of the most efficient in the industry. He also had a great strategic sense, because it was Harrison who purchased the Elgin, Joliet, & Eastern Railway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|Jan 23
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC