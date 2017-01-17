CSX Disappoints With Falling Earnings Despite Stronger Coal
Coming into Tuesday's fourth-quarter financial report, CSX investors wanted to see the railroad find ways to grow its revenue and earnings at least modestly. But CSX didn't manage to succeed in growing its bottom line, raising some new concerns among shareholders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Mon
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC