CSX Corp. Misses Q4 Earnings, But Sales Come In Above Expectations

11 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Shares of CSX Corp. fell more than 2% late Tuesday after the railroad reported fourth-quarter earnings below expectations. CSX said it earned $458 million, or 49 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $466 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

