Community shaken after trains hit two cars during 24-hour span in Ashland
CSX Transportation is investigating how and why two trains struck two cars in under 24 hours over the weekend in Ashland. Dave Ward watched it all unfold from inside the Iron Horse Restaurant, which sits just a few yards from the tracks.
