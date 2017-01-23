CLSA Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Trinity Industries Inc.

Trinity Industries Inc. - Investment analysts at CLSA boosted their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. CLSA analyst K. Kubacki now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

