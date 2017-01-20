Capital Expenditures Could Play Role ...

Capital Expenditures Could Play Role In Bullish Secular Shift Similar To 1982

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

We can gain some insight into the economic confidence of business leaders by monitoring shifts in investments in plant, property and equipment. With business leaders anticipating tax cuts, investments in infrastructure, and a more-friendly regulatory environment under the Trump administration, conditions are more favorable for capital expenditures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... 21 hr tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC