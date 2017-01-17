Canadian Pacific Railway says Hunter Harrison stepping down immediately
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says that Hunter Harrison will step down as CEO immediately instead of leaving in July as announced last summer. The company said after markets closed that current president and chief operating officer Keith Creel will become CEO effective Jan. 31. It said Harrison will take vacation leave until then and Creel will assume the CEO's responsibilities during this period.
