Canadian National Railway: Uncertain future ahead
Calgary, Jan 5 : Canadian National Railway didn't fare well in the past 12 months with decline in cargo volumes, a failed takeover bid and divisions within the industry, according to media reports. [NK World] Although economic growth and elevated level of consumer confidence are likely to better things in 2017, yet taxes and trade could be act as destabilizing forces, reports said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Tue
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC