Canadian National Rail upgraded at Raymond James
Canadian National Railway is upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform with a $104 price target, up from $94, at Raymond James, which also maintains its Outperform rating and $230 target on Canadian Pacific Railway . While improved Canadian rail traffic in Q4 helped both companies, James analyst Steve Hansen says CNI is "strongly outperforming," as the company repatriates grain volumes that reportedly were lost in the previous year; he also highlights CP's crude-by-rail portfolio, which saw a sharp decline in Q4 traffic.
