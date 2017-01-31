Canadian auto sector could bear brunt of Trump changes, but CN isn't worried
OTTAWA - The chief executive of Canadian National Railway Co. said the Canadian automotive sector could be in the 'crosshairs' of any protectionist measures taken by U.S. President Donald Trump, but the railway isn't overly worried about its own business.
