Britain's Supreme Court set to rule on Brexit case

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets local business leaders at Sci-Tech in Daresbury England Monday Jan. 23, 2017, as she launched her industrial strategy for post-Brexit Britain with a promise the Government will "s... New Jersey Transit officials are warning riders to be prepared for a crowded, crawling Tuesday morning commute due to earlier weather-related damage New Jersey Transit officials are warning riders to be prepared for a crowded, crawling Tuesday morning commute due to earlier weather-related damage The wife of the founder of a ramshackle Oakland artists' colony where dozens of people burned to death in a fire last month says she's sorry about what happened but is angry about what she called "pretty terrible"... The wife of the founder of a ramshackle Oakland artists' colony where dozens of people burned to death in a fire last month says she's sorry about what ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.