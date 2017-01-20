[Bay Ridge] Planned Mta elevator will cause car wrecks, panel says
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority wants to remove a lane from Fourth Avenue in order to build a long-awaited elevator to the 86th Street subway station, but members of Community Board 10 say it will cause mayhem, because buses will have to swing out into oncoming traffic to make right-hand turns as a result. "Taking away a lane on 86th Street is a whole big nightmare," said community board member Nick Nikolopoulous.
