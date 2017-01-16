Arkansas Jury Awards $2M to Former Railroad Engineer
An Arkansas jury has ordered Union Pacific Corp. to pay a former engineer $2 million for injuries he suffered in a 2013 train crash. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that nine of 12 Pulaski County jurors decided 51-year-old Johnnie Ray Walker is due the sum because of the "severe, painful and disabling" injuries.
