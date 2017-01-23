Analyzing Union Pacific's Q4 Results: Still Chugging Along
Union Pacific , one of the premier Class I railroads in the US, released their fourth quarter 2016 results on January 19, 2016. The rails' stock prices have been all over the place and generally moving upwards since Trump renewed hope that the coal sector would be saved from the devastation it sustained at the hands of low natural gas prices and also partially from the former administration's regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to...
|2 hr
|Liteone
|1
|Gordon Pape: A railway stock that's steaming ahead
|Jan 16
|Liteone
|1
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC