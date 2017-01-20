280 east ramp to Parkway exit 145 emergency closure Jan. 5
The New Jersey Department of Transportation announces emergency maintenance work requiring the temporary closure tomorrow of the I-280 eastbound exit ramp to the Garden State Parkway toll plaza at Interchange 145 in East Orange. Beginning at 10 a.m. until noon tomorrow Thursday, Jan. 5, NJDOT is scheduled to close the exit ramp from I-280 eastbound to the Garden State Parkway toll plaza at Interchange 145 in East Orange for emergency drainage work.
