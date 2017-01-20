2017 Is Turnaround Year For Railroads

2017 Is Turnaround Year For Railroads

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Union Pacific will enjoy better comparable metrics in 2017 after suffering a 7% decline in volumes in 2016. With an uptick in manufacturing, railroads should see an increase in the shipment of metals, petroleum, iron, steel, scrap and lumber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Tue tomin cali 1
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,665

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC