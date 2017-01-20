2017 Is Turnaround Year For Railroads
Union Pacific will enjoy better comparable metrics in 2017 after suffering a 7% decline in volumes in 2016. With an uptick in manufacturing, railroads should see an increase in the shipment of metals, petroleum, iron, steel, scrap and lumber.
