16 sent to hospital with minor injuries after Newark bus crash
NEWARK -- Sixteen people reported minor injuries in a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus and a car in the city's Central Ward Thursday, authorities said. The commuter bus collided with the other vehicle shortly after noon at Littleton Avenue and South 16th Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.
