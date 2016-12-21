Woman on tracks struck, killed by New Jersey Transit train41 minutes ago
Authorities say the accident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Friday at the Morristown Station. But it's not clear why the woman was on the tracks, and further details about the incident have not been disclosed.
