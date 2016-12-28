Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) is RKL Wealth Management LLC's 7th Largest Position
RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Corp. by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,189 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 4,178 shares during the period.
