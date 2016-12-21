Union Pacific Agrees to Inspection, Maintenance Improvements
Federal railroad authorities reached an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad requiring improvements to the railroad's inspection and safety procedures. "I'm encouraged by the Federal Railroad Administration's announcement that it will require Union Pacific to increase its track maintenance, inspections and training following its investigation into the Mosier, Oregon, derailment," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.
