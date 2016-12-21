Union Pacific Agrees to Inspection, M...

Union Pacific Agrees to Inspection, Maintenance Improvements

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Transport Topics

Federal railroad authorities reached an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad requiring improvements to the railroad's inspection and safety procedures. "I'm encouraged by the Federal Railroad Administration's announcement that it will require Union Pacific to increase its track maintenance, inspections and training following its investigation into the Mosier, Oregon, derailment," said Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16) Jul '16 LITXONE 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 277,424,968

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC