Train derails on Wood River Refinery property, small spill contained
ROXANA Seven train cars containing spent sulfuric acid derailed Thursday morning on the Wood River Refinery property, located off Route 111 in Roxana. After close attention by refinery employees and Norfolk Southern Corp. workers, the spill has been contained.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|LITXONE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC