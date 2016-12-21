The Latest: APNewsBreak: Railroad confronts safety problems
The Latest on an agreement with federal regulators that calls for Union Pacific Railroad to conduct more thorough inspections following hundreds of safety violations and a fiery Oregon derailment. : A spokeswoman says the nation's largest railroad has addressed more than 800 potential safety violations found by federal railroad inspectors on lines used to haul crude oil and other hazardous materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|LITXONE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC