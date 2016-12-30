Speed limit raised to 35 mph from 25 on 2 main routes in Rossford
After rejecting the change years ago, Rossford increased the speed limit by 10 mph this week on portions of Glenwood and Lime City Roads. The speed limit was raised to 35 mph from 25 mph on sections of each road between the north and south CSX Transportation railroad tracks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
