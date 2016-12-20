Rip up MTA poster ban

Rip up MTA poster ban

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Consider these two subway and bus ad campaigns, as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority obliged itself to do under its ill-conceived ban on political ads. Campaign one touts a citywide rent freeze, so "now we don't have to leave the home we love" as one couple pictured says - a freeze Mayor de Blasio now takes full credit for as he seeks reelection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16) Jul '16 LITXONE 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,108

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC