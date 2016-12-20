On this day, Woodrow Wilson seizes the nation's railroads
One of the broadest acts of presidential power happened on this day in 1917, when President Woodrow Wilson issued an order for the federal government to nationalize the entire railroad system during World War I. The action was several years in the making as Congress and the Wilson administration had tried to intervene as the railroad industry struggled with various economic factors. By 1916, there were critical problems with the railroad system.
