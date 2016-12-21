Norfolk Southern sells former regional headquarters in Roanoke
Nearly 17 months after Norfolk Southern Corp. listed its regional headquarters building in downtown Roanoke for sale, the 11-story office property has sold to a group of local investors who plan to lease it to multiple tenants. Both Norfolk Southern and 110 Franklin LLC confirmed that the sale had closed for an undisclosed price.
