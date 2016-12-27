Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora
OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,290 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 408 shares during the period.
