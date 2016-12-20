New subway station has public art rarely seen: A gay couple

In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo provided by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station at 72nd Street, in New York, shows Thor Stockman, left, and his husband, Patrick Kellogg. In this Nov. 29, 2016 photo provided by the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority, a mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station at 72nd Street, in New York, shows Thor Stockman, left, and his husband, Patrick Kellogg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.