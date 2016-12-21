MFA advancing grain complex
MFA Inc. officials said weather has not significantly altered the work schedule for the shuttle-loader facility going up in rural Caldwell County, on the south side of U.S. Highway 36 and five miles east of Hamilton, Missouri. Construction of the 110-railroad car capacity complex began June 1. MFA, a grain marketing and farm supply cooperative, is partnering with MFA Oil to build the facility on Union Pacific Railroad track.
