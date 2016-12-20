Jeremy Tsang displays 'An Eastern Dream of the West' on Saskatoon rooftop
The roof of Little Chief Community Station on 20th Street West in Saskatoon is home to a new work of art by Canadian artist Jeremy Tsang. The Toronto artist said the display seeks to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation next year and remember the Chinese migrant workers who built the Canadian Pacific Railway.
