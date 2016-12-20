Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period.
