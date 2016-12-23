Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Union Pacific Corp.
Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corp. by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,502 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|LITXONE
|3
Find what you want!
Search Railroads Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC