Family of woman killed in New Jersey train crash files claim
The family of a 34-year-old woman killed in a New Jersey train crash in September that also injured more than 100 people filed a claim against the transit agency on Tuesday. Fabiola de Kroon was fatally struck by falling debris after the incoming New Jersey Transit train crashed into the platform she was standing on at a busy transportation center in the city of Hoboken.
