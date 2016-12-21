Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. have received an average rating of "Buy" from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
