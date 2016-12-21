Business briefs: Walgreens, Rite Aid shed 865 stores to close $9.4B deal

Walgreens and Rite Aid will sell 865 stores to rival Memphis, Tenn.-based retailer Fred's for $950 million, potentially removing the final roadblock thwarting a tie-up between the nation's largest and third-largest drugstore chains. Walgreens is working to close its $9.4 billion purchase of Camp Hill, Pa.-based Rite Aid early next year.

