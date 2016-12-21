Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 71...

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Union Pacific Corp.

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corp. by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,660 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 710 shares during the period.

