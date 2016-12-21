Bank of America Tower wants CSX

Ownership of the city's tallest office tower hopes CSX chooses it for relocation of 550 employees from Southpoint to Downtown - becoming the building's largest single tenant. 'We were hoping to have heard something positive from CSX before the holidays,' said James Ingram, executive vice president and chief investment officer of Hertz Investment Group.

