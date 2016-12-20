Another concrete freeway gulch, another disputed outlay of tax money
I'd say copy this New York Times article to the state freeway building department but no point confusing them with facts in their push to widen the city-dividing concrete gulch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock . It's about a six-year, $1.6 billion widening of the 405 freeway through sprawling Los Angeles.
Railroads Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop...
|Dec 7
|Knock off purse s...
|10
|Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12)
|Oct '16
|Anonamous
|8
|Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15)
|Oct '16
|Chad Wilbourn
|3
|Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No...
|Oct '16
|Seashore
|1
|Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Railway executive
|412
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16)
|Jul '16
|LITXONE
|3
