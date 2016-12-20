2016 in Review: July

2016 in Review: July

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: LA Downtown News

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is overseeing the $11 million effort that could ultimately be rolled out countywide, but that started with approximately 65 kiosks and more than 1,000 two-wheelers in Downtown. The goal is to help commuters get from the bus or subway to their job, or allow Downtowners to make short trips without taking the car out of the garage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Downtown News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Railroads Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Officials: Passenger hit train's emergency stop... Dec 7 Knock off purse s... 10
News Canadian National suspends former CEO Hunter Ha... (Jan '12) Oct '16 Anonamous 8
News Union Pacific's (UNP) CEO Lance Fritz on Q3 201... (Oct '15) Oct '16 Chad Wilbourn 3
News Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 42,920 Shares of No... Oct '16 Seashore 1
News Train noise troubles residents (Oct '06) Sep '16 Railway executive 412
News Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09) Aug '16 Dot 44
News Amtrak passenger service on track for rail serv... (Mar '16) Jul '16 LITXONE 3
See all Railroads Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Railroads Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,249 • Total comments across all topics: 277,371,041

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC