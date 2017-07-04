Why the Koch brothers want to kill an obscure Senate rule to help shape the federal courts
The Kochs and other conservatives look to target an arcane Senate practice, known as the blue slip, as they race to reshape the federal courts. Why the Koch brothers want to kill an obscure Senate rule to help shape the federal courts The Kochs and other conservatives look to target an arcane Senate practice, known as the blue slip, as they race to reshape the federal courts.
#1 6 hrs ago
Thank you Harry Reid!!! Rules are made to be broken!!!
#2 1 hr ago
koch bros. are the enemies of america, unless you're a rich, greedy, right-wing b*stard like they are.
of course many reTHUGs are bought and paid for by these creeps, who've said they'll spend hundreds of millions trying to buy another GOP congress next year.
don't let them!
