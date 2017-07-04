Why the Koch brothers want to kill an...

Why the Koch brothers want to kill an obscure Senate rule to help shape the federal courts

There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 7 hrs ago, titled Why the Koch brothers want to kill an obscure Senate rule to help shape the federal courts. In it, USA Today reports that:

The Kochs and other conservatives look to target an arcane Senate practice, known as the blue slip, as they race to reshape the federal courts.

He Named Me Black Annie

Cibolo, TX

#1 6 hrs ago
Thank you Harry Reid!!! Rules are made to be broken!!!

fingers mcgurke

Mount Vernon, OH

#2 1 hr ago
koch bros. are the enemies of america, unless you're a rich, greedy, right-wing b*stard like they are.

of course many reTHUGs are bought and paid for by these creeps, who've said they'll spend hundreds of millions trying to buy another GOP congress next year.

don't let them!
